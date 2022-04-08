Looking for a new glaze to spice up your Easter ham? Chef Michele Koeniger at the Raleigh Center has just the thing.
She said her Baked Ham with Spiced Cherry Glaze recipe is unique because of its use of cherries and horseradish.
"Gets you out of the boring routine of the Coke & brown sugar glazed ham," she said of her dish, which also calls for a bit of spiced rum.
Baked Ham With Spiced Cherry Glaze
Serves 8
Ingredients
Cooking spray
1 7-pound fully cooked ham
1/2 cup spiced rum with 1/2 cup water
1 cup frozen cherries
1 cup cherry preserves
1 tbsp. horseradish
1 tbsp. packed light brown sugar
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
Kosher salt
1 lemon, zest & juice
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a roasting pan with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.
2. Score the top and sides of the ham with a small sharp knife in a crisscross pattern.
3. Put the ham in the prepared pan, flat-side down, and pour the rum into the bottom of the pan.
4. Tent loosely with foil and bake until a thermometer inserted into the center of the ham registers 140 degrees F, about 2 hours.
5. Meanwhile, make the glaze: Combine the preserves, frozen cherries, horseradish, brown sugar, cinnamon, cumin, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the lemon juice in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat.
6. Cook until the glaze is slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes.
7. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon zest; let cool.
8. Add more lemon juice to taste, if needed.
9. Remove the ham from the oven, uncover and brush with about 1/4 cup of the glaze.
10. Bake, uncovered, 20 more minutes, brushing the ham with another 1/4 cup glaze halfway through.
11. Remove from the oven, brush with more glaze and transfer to a cutting board.
12. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.
13. Serve with the remaining glaze.
Next week: Cherry Crisp