Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin
Serves 4
Ingredients:
olive oil spray
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons whole grain mustard
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon kosher salt
{#}1{&/num}/{&den}4{&/den} teaspoon black pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
1-{#}1{&/num}/{&den}4{&/den}-pound pork tenderloin
6 bacon strips
Directions:
1. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees F.
2. Line a roasting pan with foil.
3. Fit it with a roasting rack and spray the rack with olive oil spray.
4. In a small bowl, mix together the honey and mustard.
5. Divide the mixture into two equal portions. Set aside.
6. Pat the pork dry with paper towels.
7. In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, chili powder, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and minced garlic.
9. Rub mixture all over the pork.
10. Wrap the tenderloin with the bacon strips, wrapping each bacon slice crosswise around a section of the pork and securing the end by tucking it underneath. It will feel a bit loose at this point but will all meld together while roasting.
11. Place the wrapped pork on the prepared roasting rack.
12. Brush the top and sides with half of the honey-mustard sauce.
13. Place the meat in the hot oven and roast it until an instant-read thermometer registers 145 degrees F (medium), about 40 minutes.
14. Loosely cover it with foil after the first 15-20 minutes, to prevent the bacon from
burning.
15. Remove the tenderloin from the oven. Allow it to rest for 15 minutes.
16. Brush it with the remaining portion of honey-mustard sauce, slice, and serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.