Executive Chef Michele Koeniger explains, “This is a recipe that my boyfriend and I love because we can control how we cook the wings. They are not deep fried and because of the cornstarch, we can still get the crunch as if it was deep fried. Plus eating out is getting too expensive so we are trying to re-create our restaurant favorite foods at home.”
Air Fryer Buffalo Wings
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
Nonstick cooking spray, for the basket
2 pounds chicken wings, split at the joint and tips removed
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 Tablespoon granulated garlic
1 Tablespoon classic Tanjin
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 Tablespoon cornstarch
1 Tablespoon olive oil
4 Tablespoons butter
1/2 cup Frank’s Red-Hot sauce
Ranch or blue cheese dressing, for serving
Scallions, sliced for garnish
---
Directions:
Spray the basket of a 3.5-quart air fryer with cooking spray and set aside.
Pat the chicken wings dry and season with salt, pepper, garlic, onion, Tanjin and cornstarch. Add the oil and toss well.
Place the wings in the fryer basket so they are not on top of one another.
Set the air fryer to 380 degrees F and cook for nine minutes, then flip the wings with tongs and cook for nine minutes more.
In a small saucepan, melt the butter, add the hot sauce and blend well.
Remove the wings from the air fryer and toss in the sauce.
Coat well and then place back in the air fryer.
Increase the temperature to 400 degrees F and cook for four more minutes.
Flip with tongs and cook another four minutes, still at 400 degrees F.
Remove, plate and serve with dressing on the side. Enjoy.
— Chef Michele A Koeniger, CDM, CFPP, CEC, is director of food and nutrition at Novant Health Morrison at Thomasville Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.