Wondering what to do with all the Thanksgiving leftovers? Why not make a brunch frittata with them?
After-Thanksgiving brunch frittata
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups leftover dark and white turkey meat, cubed
1-1/2 cups leftover sweet potatoes
1 cup leftover green peas
1 cup leftover stuffing
6 each leftover deviled eggs
1 cup whole cherry tomatoes
kosher salt and pepper
10 large eggs
1/4 cup milk
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Place butter in 9-by-9-inch baking dish and place in oven to melt.
3. Remove from oven and add the turkey, sweet potatoes, peas, and stuffing.
4. Whisk eggs and milk in medium bowl.
5. Season with salt and pepper.
6. Pour egg mixture in pan with turkey mixture. Take a spoon and gently stir egg mixture around the ingredients.
7. Top with the deviled eggs and tomatoes. Cover with parchment paper and aluminum foil.
8. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes. Remove cover and check to see if it still wiggles. If it is still wiggly, place back in oven for another five to seven minutes, uncovered.
9. Serve warm. Enjoy!
