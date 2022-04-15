Michele Koeniger, executive chef and head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, said this dessert is perfect for Easter as it can be made using leftovers from last week's Baked Ham with Spiced Cherry Glaze recipe.
"And it can be made ahead of time and frozen so you aren't stressed out from cooking Easter dinner," she said.
Cherry Crisp
Serves 8
Ingredients
Cherry Filling
2 pounds frozen cherries, keep frozen
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 lemon, zest & juice
Crumb Topping:
3/4 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tsp. almond extract
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp. salt
1 stick butter, slightly melted
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray an 8X8 baking dish.
2. Place the cherries in a large bowl and add flour. Stir to incorporate.
3. Add the sugar and lemon juice and stir to combine well. Cherries should be evenly coated.
4. Pour the cherry mixture into an 8x8 square baking dish.
5. In a medium bowl, add oats, flour, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and vanilla extract and mix well.
6. Pour the butter into the oat/flour mixture and mash with a fork or hands, until mixed well and crumbs form.
7. Sprinkle the crumbly topping over the cherry mixture in the dish.
8. Bake at 350˚F for 30-40 minutes or until you see bubbles are along the sides of the dish and the topping is golden brown.
9. Serve warm. Top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.