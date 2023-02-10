In commemoration of the distinguished life and service of West Virginia Delegate Jack Roop, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all state-owned facilities throughout Charleston and Raleigh County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 – the day of services celebrating his life.

