In commemoration of the distinguished life and service of West Virginia Delegate Jack Roop, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all state-owned facilities throughout Charleston and Raleigh County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 – the day of services celebrating his life.
editor's pick
In honor of Jack Roop, flags to fly at half staff
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Battle for the Springhouse: Shady boys claim title with 11th straight win (With Gallery)
- Oak Hill standouts are college bound
- Woodrow girls dominate Bluefield amid Nabors news
- Shady awakes from slow start to beat Indy
- They died in a West Virginia jail. Their families can’t find out why
- Beckley woman sentenced for distributing meth
- Dillon's 3 leads Woodrow boys over Capital (With Gallery)
- New youth museum exhibit brings stories to life
- Wrestling notebook: Fairmont dethrones Point Pleasant; AAA duals, Snuffer Slam Saturday
- Oak Hill's Coleman brings toughness to the mat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.