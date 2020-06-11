Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Sept. 18, 2009. Davis passed away May 22, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I’ve been listening to a sermon series in which the speaker focuses emphasis on the importance of being prepared to meet the day.
Although she realizes we are not all morning people, Joyce Meyer has stressed the need to spend some time at the beginning of the day developing a right spiritual focus for the day.
For years, I’ve had a quiet time each morning. Unfortunately, for many years, it was a ritualistic habit. I did it because I was taught to read the Bible and pray every morning. I was sincere. However, I developed almost a superstitious attitude about it. I feared if I missed my “morning devotions,” my whole day would go bonkers.
Well, usually, that’s exactly what happened. But not because of some kind of magic.
Getting centered on the fact I’m a servant of God and appearing before Him each day to get my “marching orders” remind me I’m part of a bigger plan that involves lots of other people.
God is concerned about my character and conduct because it will affect many lives throughout the day.
Taking time to focus, however briefly but intentionally, on loving God with my heart, soul, mind and strength and loving my neighbor as myself sets me up to act in a more Christ-like way when:
- Someone is rude and unreasonable.
- A split-second decision has to be made.
- All my plans are suddenly shelved for someone else’s agenda.
- There’s an unexpected confrontation.
- I’m busy beyond reason, but someone else needs some support.
If I’m focused on the mission of serving God in whatever I do or say, all of these situations go much differently than they do on days when I just skimmed a verse of Scripture, said a perfunctory prayer and foolishly headed out to face life.
That TV commercial nails it — “life comes at you fast.” And, indeed, it does. We need to be ready to respond in the best possible way.
One of the most unguarded days, however, may be Sunday, or the Sabbath we celebrate, depending on our religious affiliation.
We get up knowing we’ll sing hymns and worship songs and hear a sermon, so it’s easy to sleep in, read the paper instead of the Bible and head out to church with little or no spiritual preparation.
If we’re not “ready to meet the saints,” as the old song goes, it’s little wonder we encounter so much conflict and unrest in our churches. It’s no wonder the choir sings so badly and the preacher just doesn’t have his or her act together. And that Sunday school teacher — he really should have put more time into the preparation for teaching that lesson.
Sound familiar?
Tomorrow, before you head out to worship, invest the time centering your heart and soul. Prepare yourself to worship and learn. Be right with God so you can be right with others. Make the effort to encounter others with a spirit of love, compassion and cooperation.
Trust me, the other saints will be so glad you did.