Mack Skaggs has never forgotten his military days.
He would do it all over again if he could.
“If I wasn’t a disabled veteran, I would go tomorrow if they needed me,” he said without hesitation.
To say he had some unforgettable experiences during his active duty time would be an understatement.
Skaggs was on the front line of the Marshall University plane crash aftermath for the military and would also preside over dozens of troops during his deployment in Korea.
But first, he had to get some schooling under his belt.
Skaggs graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1960.
The 77-year-old Beckley native then went to West Virginia University in Morgantown where he was three years into his bachelor’s degree in forestry when he decided to join the Army.
“No one in my immediate family was in the military,” Skaggs said. “I had uncles in World War II and Korea.”
Coincidentally enough, three weeks after Skaggs willingly signed up to serve his country, his mother got a letter in the mail saying he was drafted.
“I would’ve been going anyway, but I didn’t know that when I enlisted,” he recalled.
Skaggs remembers the day he left West Virginia to begin his military career like it was yesterday.
It was Jan. 7, 1964.
“I went to Fort Knox, Ky., for basic training first,” he said. “I then went to Fort Dix, N.J., for advanced infantry training.”
Skaggs says the respect and discipline he learned in military training were life-changing.
He says it’s something all young men should experience.
“I think really all men at 18 should serve two years in the military so they know what’s going on in the world and learn discipline and respect and self-confidence before they actually go to college,” he said.
After basic training, Skaggs traveled to Fort Benning, Ga., for officer training school. He then went to airborne school where he was trained to be an Army paratrooper.
On Sept. 1, 1965, Skaggs was one of nine officers in his class deployed to Korea, where he would stay for a 13-month tour of duty.
Skaggs says there were similarities between Korea and his home in West Virginia, which was somewhat comforting.
One thing was the large mountains.
“The weather is a lot like West Virginia,” Skaggs said. “The hills didn’t have very many trees on them. It was steep terrain, but not as many trees as here.”
Skaggs recalls seeing a lot of poverty in Korea which humbled him.
“Most of the South Koreans had a paddle and had to take their clothes down to the river and wash them on the rocks,” he said. “It’s one of the largest cities in the world with no plumbing system.”
He remembers the Koreans wearing very thin socks and simple rubber shoes in very cold temperatures.
During his time in Korea, Skaggs served as a platoon leader and eventually became a company commander presiding over more than 100 troops.
He says his days in Korea were mostly spent training just as they are on American soil. Except they always had to be on high alert for snipers.
“During the time I was there, they had snipers that shot at Americans and they killed several Korean soldiers,” he said. “I only got shot at one time standing outside of the officer club.”
Luckily, he remained unscathed.
Skaggs returned to the U.S. in 1966. He says one of his “fondest” memories about coming home was getting spit on.
“I came into San Francisco and I got spit on just like the troops coming home from Vietnam,” he said.
He also recalls getting harassed for being a soldier when he got to Morgantown to finish his schooling.
“They would scream at you protesting the war,” he said.
But Skaggs continued about his life and did his best not to let it bother him.
Whether you were for or against the war – the soldiers deserve respect, Skaggs said. So it was frustrating to see the protesters.
“Even if we didn’t agree with the war, it taught me to love America more and the people that sacrificed all that were killed in America in Vietnam – they were the real heroes,” Skaggs said.
“I had a great respect for the ones that didn’t come back.”
Eventually Skaggs’ time in the Army was up.
But he wasn’t ready to be done, so he signed back up, this time joining the National Guard in Charleston.
Skaggs had lots of memorable days in the National Guard.
But Nov. 14, 1970, is one he will never forget.
“We were down near Huntington near Barboursville training when I got a call from the police in Barboursville,” Skaggs recalled.
“The officer informed me that there had been a plane crash at the Tri-State Airport. I called my commander, who was an officer of the day that weekend, and he told me to take all the troops back to the armory in Kenova and we set up a morgue.”
Skaggs did just that, although he says it was one of the hardest things he’s ever done.
“I just happened to be the first one in line at the hangar door – me and one other lieutenant when the ambulances would back up to the door with the bodies on them.”
Skaggs helped identify 26 of the bodies from the plane crash.
“It was probably the saddest thing I’ve ever been a part of for the school and the community,” he said. “I don’t know that I could do it again now or not.”
l l l
Today, Skaggs resides in Daniels with his wife Tammy.
The former Army military officer’s days as a commander watching over dozens of troops are long behind him.
However, his life is still dedicated to the military.
“He is the most patriotic person that I have ever known,” his wife Tammy said.
“He continues to advance the endeavors of veterans – those both living and deceased — and he does just so much volunteer work and has been a great example.”
Whether it be giving out Bibles at military funerals through his position as chaplain of the American Legion Post 32 or fundraising for various military-based causes, Skaggs helps wherever he can.
He’s very passionate about preserving military artifacts at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum, where he serves as both secretary and chaplain.
“Today’s younger generation really doesn’t know anything about wars. At the Veteran’s Museum, we’re just trying to preserve history, especially for young people.”
Skaggs says one thing he hopes all people, young or old, will always keep in mind is something he learned in the military – life is fragile.
“One minute you could be here and the next minute you could be dead just like in an auto accident,” he said.
“The military was really good to me. They taught me to enjoy life and just take one day at a time,” he added.