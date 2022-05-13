I voted! And Sherpa was a hit at the polls

As many of you probably know, I'm relatively new to adulthood, and I certainly have not experienced all the burdens and tiring tasks that it can bring. But, most recently, I did partake in a particularly empowering act of adulthood, perhaps one of the more important ones: I voted for the very first time in the West Virginia primary election.
Now, I know everyone who reads this may not agree on politics, and that's OK, but I hope everyone reading this can at least agree on the importance of voting. Having the ability and right to vote feels like my very own secret weapon, and whenever I am fortunate enough to use it, I feel comfort in knowing that my voice has been heard, even if my vote doesn't always win.
That day, I may have been the only invigorated first-time voter proudly walking out of the polls in my family, but there was another loyal family member who herded me there, my good boy, Sherpa. He was definitely a hit at the polls, as he is anywhere I bring him, and I'm quite sure that he would have won the popular vote if his name were on the ballot. Plopping down in the center of the polling place, basking in the attention of EVERYBODY, Sherpa stole the show with his piercing bright blue eyes and mottled coat, once again.
It was a satisfying kerplunk when I heard my ballot land in the ballot box, and the feeling that I got when I returned home, wearing my "I Voted" sticker proudly on my shirt, was even better. It felt so great to exercise that right of mine, especially right now, as I realize that not everyone in the world is fortunate enough to have the opportunity to be fairly heard. I feel beyond lucky right now to have this right, and I will use it because it would be a shame to lose it.
Cheers to many more voting opportunities, and may we never take for granted these privileges and fight to keep them.
