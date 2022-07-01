There’s nothing quite like a short trip to the city to make one feel grateful to live in the country, or at least that’s how it is for me most of the time.
Both places have their perks for sure, but when it comes down to it, it’s all about the lavish luxury of the quiet and calm mountainsides that always take the win for me. Whenever I step foot in the city streets, the air, the pace, and the feel in my mind instantly change. The breeze, hazy and hot, encases me into a bubble of warm and moist humidity, and the rushed and rampant pace of everyone around me soon begins to rub off.
I feel excited and invigorated for a bit, as I’m in a new place surrounded by dozens of different experiences and opportunities. From the rich array of culture and cuisine to the wide selection of coffee shops on every street corner, and let’s not forget about the uber-interesting history, urban life is excellent for a bit. But despite the intrigue and easy access that the big city brings, the abrupt and oblivious noise that comes with it soon begins to make me long for my hilly home once again.
After three loud, almost sleepless nights in Philly, this was the case for me. My days were spent soaking up the history and eating my way through the city, which was a blast, of course, but my nights were spent lying awake, listening to the city and its people never sleep. One could say that I had the fortunate surprise of listening to a live concert every night from my bed, and while the first night the blazing and constant stream of jazz intrigued me, by night two, I was over the nuance of the noise and just ready for some sleep.
When I returned home, I was graciously welcomed by the stark darkness of the night, the calm croak of the peeper frogs, and the delicately magical beauty of the fireflies that blanket the hills all around. Reminded once again of just how lucky I am to live where I do, I quickly and steadily dozed off, surrounded by sounds of nature, and snuggled up next to my two good boys. As for the city, it definitely has its pull, but I will always just be a visitor.
