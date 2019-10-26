Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally
was published April 18, 2001. Davis passed away
Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I think just about everyone loves a mystery. There’s something about the unknown, the not-quite-understood that intrigues us.
I was reminded of that this weekend when the History and Discovery channels hosted several documentaries about the beginnings of Christianity, the development of the early church and the validity of many incidents reported in the life of Christ.
Although I found them meaningful and challenging, I also found myself eager to change the channel or walk away.
Why?
Well, I guess I just don’t want everything in my faith explained and reasoned out.
I grew up with a highly academic approach to Scripture, myths and legends, and there were always clear dividing lines between what was to be accepted as true and that which was to be discarded as false.
A couple of years ago, I realized that all the mystery and majesty had all but disappeared from my life.
Everything had become too factual, too exact.
Although I still hold to some strong tenets of my childhood beliefs, I now welcome the unanswered questions and the unexplainable.
I don’t see them as sources of doubt, but rather as thresholds of discovery.
Faith, to me, is the ability to look at facts, figures and circumstances that seem to clearly indicate one thing, and know there are limitless possibilities beyond the obvious.
I need to know there is a Presence greater than I am, that there are wonderful mysteries all around me.
I still need to be blown away by the wonder of a brilliant sunrise and reduced to silence by streaks of lightning etching their way through the black moors of a midnight sky.
I need to feel small at times, because that means there is still room to grow.
I need to face seemingly overwhelming odds, because they hold the keys to miracles.
I don’t need to know everything or to be able to see concrete ways that my hopes and dreams will come to pass.
I just need to know there is a Guiding Presence Who does all things well and Who has my best interests at heart.
I’m reminded of a man who approached a small boy in a field.
The child was clutching a string.
“I’m flying a kite,” he told the stranger, although no sign of one appeared beneath dark clouds above.
“How do you know it’s up there?” the man asked.
“Because I feel the tug on my string,” the boy replied.
That’s what I need — the gentle tug on the string that reminds me there is more to learn, more to experience, more to wonder about.
The God of my faith cannot be confined by time, space, books, documentaries or any of the other things that we use to define, dissect and diagram.
In a world of informational overload, bring on the mystery and the majesty.
Don’t tell me everything.
Just point me to the rainbow, and allow me the rapturous joy of imagining what promises lie beyond it.