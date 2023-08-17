CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This year's West Virginia National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will return to the Summit Bechtel Reserve on Sept. 9-10 with tickets available to purchase online.
The event is designed to introduce people to hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other outdoor activities in a safe and hands-on environment.
In addition to the popular Outdoor Youth Challenge and other familiar activities, West Virginia's National Hunting and Fishing Days will feature exciting new attractions and guest appearances this year. On Saturday, the hosts of Fly Rod Chronicles, The Chase and Whitetail Frenzy will be available to sign autographs.
Also, on Saturday, visitors can sample wild game and farm-fresh food at a new station featuring signature dishes prepared by West Virginia State Parks chefs.
Tickets to West Virginia's National Hunting and Fishing Days are $10, and kids ages 15 and younger get in for free. Food sample tickets will be available at the event in packs of five for $5 or 20 for $15. Those purchasing tickets online by Aug. 31 will receive five complimentary food sample tickets.
Children attending this year can participate in the Outdoor Youth Challenge, a series of activities designed to introduce kids to various hunting, fishing, wildlife, and outdoor activities. Children ages 6-18 who try at least ten activities will be eligible to win prizes, including a lifetime hunting and fishing license and a conservation camp scholarship. Kids can participate on Saturday or Sunday. To claim a prize, kids must be present for the drawing on the day they enter their names.
West Virginia's National Hunting and Fishing Days is co-sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, the West Virginia Wildlife Federation, and the Summit Bechtel Reserve. The event will be open Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking for the entire weekend is free and located close to the vendor mall.
To learn more about the event, visit WVdnr.gov/nhfd.
