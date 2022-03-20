I hope we can all agree, a day spent in the company of good dogs is sure to be spectacular. And, let’s just be honest, these days it is not uncommon for dogs to provide better company than people, if you know what I mean.
Inside or outside, there is nothing I love more than being flanked by my sweet trusty beasts. Whether we go frolic among the wildflowers popping up all over the forest floor, or enjoy the sun beating down on our backs as we wallow in the fresh spring grass, or even just snuggle on the couch and be silently content for hours on end, the day is enriched.
That’s the funny thing about dogs, they are always there whenever we need them for whatever we need them for. Whenever I need someone to be with me, hold me or protect me from the big bad UPS man, Huckleberry’s always up for the task (especially as long as it includes food). And just when I’ve had enough relaxing time, Sherpa, my other, younger and more frisky pup, is sure to always let me know and get me on the move.
Sherpa races down the road, fast like a bullet, and pounces on top of me, giving me a dozen gentle kisses all over my face. Energetically bursting at the seams, alert and ready to play, we set off to tackle the tasks of the day. Stopping to sniff every corner and marking the most important ones, it takes us a while to get going on Sherpa’s all-time favorite activity of wrangling the cat. The second the big orange tabby is spotted by the dog’s piercing blue eyes, he is captured in an instant. The cat rolls over on his back to greet Sherpa the way he likes; after a couple of love nibbles between the two, with a cursory check to still make sure the cat’s head can fit comfortably in the dog’s mouth, accompanied by loud purring noises coming from both of them, Sherpa decides that it is time to go inside and so the cat must come too.
Back to the house we go, as Sherpa herds the cat every inch of the way, being sure never to lose control of him. This time, we don’t stop to sniff, as the main scent of the day has now been captured and brought back to the house safely.
The mission of the day has been completed; all parties are inside right where Sherpa, the herder of the family, wishes them to be. The humans, the dogs, and the cats are all snuggled by the midnight March fire and all is good for now. You did a good job, Sherpa; you can rest now, with one eye open, of course.
