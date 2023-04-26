Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming.
One grant is going to Harmony for Hope, Inc., for signage for the Mount Hope Historic Walking Trail.
Major grants are designed for projects requesting over $2,000 and up to $20,000, and are awarded twice annually. Minigrants, designed for projects requesting $2,000 or less, are awarded four times per year.
The next Humanities Council minigrant deadline is June 1, and the next major grant deadline is Sept. 1.
In addition to Mount Hope, here are the other recipients:
Air Force Association, Chuck Yeager Chapter WV (Kanawha County), "Yeager Humanities Seminar"
Appalachian Arts Academy (Lincoln County), "Queer for Fear," discussion program at the Appalachian Queer Film Festival
Arthurdale Heritage (Preston County), "Agriculture and Industry Exhibition"
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club (Hampshire County), "Focus on History," history presentations at the Capon Bridge Founders Day Festival
Contemporary American Theater Festival (Jefferson County), "2023 Humanities at the Festival," post-performance discussions and humanities programming
Festiv-ALL Charleston, Inc. (Kanawha County), "Authors’ Roundtable"
Friends of Ashby’s Fort (Mineral County), "The Natural Philosopher," history presentation
Friends of Blackwater (Tucker County), "Moonshine Memories: Law, Land, Livelihood, and the Curious Case of Ab Crossland," public presentations and history documentation project
Glenville State University Research Corporation (Gilmer County), "The Glenville State Emeriti and Deans Acknowledgement Project," history project
Heritage Farm Foundation (Wayne County), "50 Years on the Farm," exhibit
Kanawha Salines Foundation (Kanawha County), "Historical Archaeology Field School at J. Q. Dickinson Salt Works"
