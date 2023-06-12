charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Humanities Council invites the public to celebrate West Virginia Day at its headquarters in the historic MacFarland-Hubbard House in Charleston.
Built in 1836, the MacFarland-Hubbard House dates back nearly as far as any house surviving in Charleston today. Designed in the classical revival style, the house represents an architectural vernacular that no longer exists in the city today.
The open house will be Tuesday, June 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1310 Kanawha Blvd. E. Light refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the public.
A live discussion between State Folklorist Jennie Williams and former State Folklorist Emily Hilliard will begin at 2:15 p.m. They will be discussing Hilliard’s book, “Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia.” Written during her time with the West Virginia Humanities Council, the book explores contemporary folklife in West Virginia and challenges the common perception of both folklore and Appalachian culture as static, antiquated forms, offering instead the concept of “visionary folklore” as a future-focused, materialist, and collaborative approach to cultural work.
Two sister houses in Charleston are also celebrating West Virginia’s birthday on June 20. The Craik-Patton House, at 2809 Kanawha Blvd. E., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and The Glenwood Estate, at 800 Orchard St., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information visit www.wvhumanities.org or contact Tricia Stringer at 304-346-8500 or stringer@wvhumanities.org.
The West Virginia Humanities Council, an independent nonpartisan nonprofit corporation, is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Council is supported by the NEH, the State of West Virginia, and contributions from the private sector. The purposes of the West Virginia Humanities Council are educational, and its mission is to support a vigorous program in the humanities statewide in West Virginia.
