charleston – The West Virginia Humanities Council announces its CARES ACT Emergency Relief Grant, designed to assist nonprofit humanities-centered institutions and organizations in West Virginia by providing general operating and/or programming support during this period of financial hardship caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding for this grant has been provided by National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
Guidelines for this special grant category, and a sample application, are available on the Humanities Council website at wvhumanities.org. Online applications open in early May, and will be accepted on a rolling basis until the funds are completely committed. Applicants may submit multiple applications over time, and may request up to $10,000 in emergency relief funds in each application.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council’s CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant program, contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org.
— WV Humanities Council