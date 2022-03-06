I grew up in Loudoun County, Virginia, in what many consider a D.C. suburb. It is one of the more affluent areas of the country and because of this I grew up believing that this small subsection reflected the entire United States. I never knew anybody who suffered from malnutrition or lack of food on the table. I mean, how could they? This was the United States of America, and food insecurities were relegated to Third World countries.
This was my mindset until I moved to southern West Virginia back in 2008. When I arrived, I began to see firsthand that there were still devastating levels of poverty in the United States. My brother and sister-in-law are both teachers in the community and they would tell me stories of students who would come to class, and you knew just by looking at them that they had not eaten since they left school the previous day. This broke my heart and was the reason that my wife and I began to lead a group at Carpenter’s Corner once a month. To be honest, Carpenter’s Corner is a pretty thankless job and you deal with a lot of people on drugs that are difficult, but when you see these poor kids roll through and watch them light up knowing that they are getting a hot meal with a dessert of their choice, it keeps you coming back.
The children are the reason that I took the job as the campaign chair for the United Way of Southern West Virginia, and when I was discussing topics for this week’s article with Trena Dacal, she recommended that I check out the online map at https://map.feedingamerica.org to garner a better understanding of what our children are facing. This map provides county-by-county details of food insecurities throughout the United States and can be set to view overall food insecurities or food insecurities within the child population.
Immediately I set the map to view children, and the first place that I clicked was where I grew up, in Loudoun County, Virginia. The food insecurity rate for children in Loudoun County was 1.7 percent, which honestly seems high in my estimation. I then went over to Raleigh County, West Virginia, where I have lived for the past 13 years, and was blown away when I saw a child food insecurity rate of 21.4 percent. While this is high, it doesn’t even compare to some of the other counties in southern West Virginia, with McDowell County coming in with a 34.7 percent child food insecurity rate and Summers County at 25.7 percent. These are the types of numbers that leave you speechless.
Luckily, Trena told me about some awesome initiatives that the United Way of Southern West Virginia and their partners have taken to combat food insecurities in our area.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia has partnered with food pantries such as Beckley Dream Center, Open Hand Ministries, and Food for Body and Soul to provide food to those who need it. They have teamed up with the commissions on aging to provide nutritious meals for seniors. They also provide grant funding to the Gabriel Project and Catholic Charities WV to provide food to babies and children.
Although the United Way has done a lot to support the food insecurity needs of the southern West Virginia community, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to lower those rates and bring them in line with neighboring states.
If you would like to support your community and help to address the food insecurity needs of the children of southern West Virginia, you can mail donations to PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, send them securely online by going to unitedwayswv.com, call in at 304-253-2111 or drop them off at 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801.