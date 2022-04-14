Touted by the Aztec and Mayan people as the “Food of the Gods” for centuries, chocolate has long held millions of palates enthralled by its silky, seductive allure.
In addition to its feel-good properties, courtesy of naturally occurring stimulants such as caffeine and theobromine, current research delivers thrilling news for chocoholics: This treat can potentially offer significant health benefits.
Chocolate is made from cocoa beans from the cacao plant, including a paste which contains cocoa solids as well as cocoa butter (seen on food labels as chocolate liquor or cocoa mass). Cocoa beans are a rich source of antioxidants, such as flavonoids and polyphenols, according to nutrition professionals. Antioxidants are plant chemicals which help the body to fight off free radicals and repair damage to the cells of our bodies.
Dark chocolate also supplies a range of nutrients which include fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, and manganese. And although chocolate contains a saturated fat called stearic acid, this type of fat does not increase risk for development of heart disease like animal-based sources of saturated fat.
Regular consumption of chocolate may reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a British study containing nearly 21,000 adults. Research has associated the active ingredients in cocoa with improved coronary blood circulation, reduced blood pressure, brain health, lowered inflammation, and prevention of arterial plaque formation. Polyphenols in cocoa exceed concentrations found in many other heart-healthy foods including red wine, broccoli, spinach, and other items as measured by the ORAC (oxygen radical absorbance capacity) test.
Under current debate, however, is how much chocolate-derived flavanol intake will confer a health benefit. Some research suggests that 200 milligrams of cocoa flavanols, roughly the amount in 2.5 grams of high-flavanol cocoa powder (or 1/3 of an ounce of high flavanol dark chocolate) should be sought; other studies claim that daily doses of closer to 900 milligrams of flavanols may be needed. Results from the COSMOS (Cocoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study) will eventually provide more insight into dosage requirements based on clinical outcomes.
Since cacao straight off the plant is incredibly bitter, sugar and cocoa butter are added to produce an edible product. The higher the percentage of cacao in the mix, the lower the sugar content, the higher the flavanol concentration, and greater the health benefits; standard milk chocolate bars are much lower in flavanolds and much higher in sugar. Product labels do not specify exact amounts of flavanols contained in a particular chocolate. Only the percentage of cacao is identified.
ConsumerLab.com investigators found that flavonoid content can depend on factors such as cocoa bean variety and processing methods like fermentation, alkali exposure, and roasting; avoid alkalized, or “dutched” cocoa powders because they contain fewer antioxidants. First-rate, high-quality beans originate in countries such as Venezuela, Trinidad, and Mexico.
While the antioxidants in dark chocolate make it a better choice than milk or white chocolate (which contains no flavanols), they do impart a bitter flavor. It may take an adjustment period to get used to a (healthier) chocolate which contains up to 70 or 80 percent cocoa. Baking or unsweetened chocolate is pure cocoa but highly unpalatable, which is why it is added to recipes which also contain sugar.
Unsweetened cocoa powder can add a punch of smoky, earthy flavor and nutrients to savory foods like Mexican mole sauce, black bean soups, or chili. It can also be added to a smoothie or mixed with balsamic vinegar and oil to enhance traditional balsamic dressings. Cocoa powder can be stirred into muffins, pancakes, waffles, and quick breads for added flavor or dusted into a cup of coffee or glass of milk.
Health-conscious chocolate lovers should be well informed on how to select a good product in addition to enjoying it in moderation. Remember to practice portion control when indulging in a chocolate treat since, despite its health benefits, it is still a moderately high fat, calorie dense food which can promote unwanted weight gain if eaten in excess.
A good rule of thumb is to limit intake to around one ounce per day, which is approximately 150 calories. Watch out for chocolate extras, like caramel, sweetened coconut, and peppermint candy, since they can bump up added sugar, saturated fat, as caloric content.
Native to the Amazon but currently cultivated mainly by small farmers in Africa, South America and parts of Indonesia, the cacao tree yields cocoa beans destined for chocolate production. The Fair Trade stamp on products informs consumers that the people who worked to create the finished product were fairly compensated for their labor and that sustainable farming practices were utilized. Look for the following logos on labels when choosing a chocolate treat: “Rainforest Alliance Certified” and/or “Fair Trade”; although not an official logo, “bean to bar” or “direct trade” wording may appear on products offered in many boutique chocolate companies.