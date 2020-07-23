Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published June 5, 2010. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Let’s face it. Maintaining good relationships takes work.
Having recently been reunited with several friends I’ve made over the years, I’ve been thinking about what a blessing each of those people has been in my life.
A good friend is like a mirror. Often, we can see a flaw in someone else we can’t readily see in ourselves. When we step back for a moment, however, we may realize that person has been put into our lives to spotlight an area of our own that needs some work.
The Bible says good friends sharpen one another like iron on iron, or like a whet stone and a piece of metal. I can attest to that. The best friendships I’ve had made me grow as a human being and taught me important life lessons.
When I think about friendships that fall by the wayside, I realize sometimes it happens because our lives begin to go in different directions. In my case, some friends married and had families. I didn’t. Their friendship needs changed, and so did mine. Many of our mutual interests waned as different things changed the courses of our lives.
In some cases, friendships fail because we women, particularly, often confuse closeness with nosiness.
Any good friendship needs boundaries, and I don’t need to know every detail of another person’s life to be a good friend. I’ve grown enough to be able to ask my married friends not to share problems related to their spouses with me. I’m not qualified to give advice in that area. I can help someone assess feelings and offer a different perspective on many levels, but there are some areas I consider off limits for me.
I also don’t try to tell other people how to parent their children or how to treat their grandchildren. Not my area of expertise, either.
Women crave close relationships. In some of my failed relationships, I mistakenly believed if the other person chose not to share certain information, he or she didn’t trust me enough to include me in those details.
Now, I can apply poet Robert Frost’s line in my relationships. “Good fences make good neighbors,” Frost wrote. And he’s right.
Boundaries are healthy fences that keep friendships balanced and wholesome.
So, don’t be offended if you think someone is holding out on you. Respect his or her privacy and realize there are problems that each of us must work through alone, and we, likewise, don’t need to share every detail of every situation with those we consider close friends.
Leaving a little space in any relationship allows you — and the other person — room to grow.