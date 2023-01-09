The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) plans to bring up to 300 teenagers and adults to the Upper Kanawha Valley to improve the homes of elderly, disabled, veteran and low-income residents during the week of June 25 — July 1.
As many as 40 families will benefit from the work, which will provide free home repairs through Group Mission Trips sponsored locally by SALS.
Group Mission Trips is a non-profit, interdenominational, faith-based volunteer home-repair organization headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo. This summer, around 7,000 young people and adults will participate in 20 work camps in communities across the United States.
At each work camp, teenagers and adult members of church youth groups volunteer a week of their time to repair homes.
The work camp participants will be housed at East Bank Middle School, with campers sleeping in classrooms then eating in the cafeteria. There will be evening programs in the gym.
Repairs offered through the work camp include interior and exterior painting, weatherization, porch and wheelchair ramp construction, and other work. Residents interested in applying to receive assistance may contact SALS at 304-250-7627.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.