A hot dog sale is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, at the Beckley Woman’s Club to assist with the medical expenses for a young local woman recently diagnosed with malignant cancer.
Patricia Patterson is incurring costly medical bills for treatment, and friends and co-workers are organizing this fundraiser in an effort to assist with expenses.
One hot dog, a bag of chips, and a drink can be purchased for $5 while two hot dogs, chips, and a drink cost $7. Baked goods will be available for $1.
Purchases can be made Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Woman’s Club, or orders can be placed in advance. To place an order call 304-894-4789 or 304-731-8801.
The Woman’s Club is located at 202 Park Ave. in Beckley.
