Most horror fans are familiar with Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” so the task of expanding a relatively short section from the famed novel seems to be a monumental undertaking. Andre Overdal is attempting to undertake that monumental task with his latest movie, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” a feature-length film which takes a single chapter from the book and constructs an entire horror story around that section’s events. Most of the audience will be familiar with this tale as it’s just a small segment that serves to get Dracula from Transylvania to London, but that voyage transforms into something entirely different within the nearly two-hour runtime of this new envisioning.
The film starts with the Demeter having already washed up on shore in England where the captain’s log is picked up by the police. In the pages, it details the events that transpired four weeks earlier after the shipping vessel leaves Bulgaria for London. Among the cargo that was loaded were several large crates that the locals refused to help load because they wished to leave before sunset. There are many such instances where the foreshadowing is almost a nod and a wink to the audience rather than suspense building.
The story follows the traditional narrative of the novel in a broad sense as paranoia begins to set in during the voyage. The crew, led by Captain Elliot (portrayed by Liam Cunningham of “Game of Thrones” fame) begins to fear a rabies outbreak after all the animals onboard are killed and a badly injured stowaway is discovered onboard who warns them of a monster who feeds on human blood. This is where the film shines the most as the narrative may be simple yet this basic structure allows the suspense to feel similar in tone to films such as “Alien” or “Halloween.”
It’s precisely because of the audience’s foreknowledge of these events that Overdal is able to elevate the atmosphere of a mere chapter of the original novel into a fully realized horror-thriller. Dracula as an archetypal monster is usually portrayed as a sophisticated, hypnotizing aristocrat who seduces victims with allure rather than raw power. The Dracula envisioned here in “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is an absolute demonic force of nature that stalks and slaughters his victims. Much of the gore comes from the raw intensity of this violence, and the film more than earns its R-rating.
While the "Last Voyage of the Demeter" offers value as an atmospheric monster movie, it does come with its share of shortcomings. Notably, several scenes drag on excessively, seemingly in an attempt at profundity, and there are multiple departures from the source material. The captain’s log is read by the police instead of Mina Murray, Dracula isn’t even bothered by the crucifix, and there are more than a few plot holes related to Dracula’s crates of soil. Despite some of these changes, the core of the story is similar enough in spirit to the source material and the visual ambiance is stunning enough to make this an engaging watch.
