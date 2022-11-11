Decades ago, Jose Rizo opened El Mariachi after he left the fields and factories of California to start a new life in West Virginia with his wife and four sons.
Now those sons have grown up and matured and are venturing out into the world but still following in their father’s footsteps.
Now, they are celebrating the grand opening of Fayetteville’s newest Mexican-themed restaurant, Don Rizo Mexican Kitchen and Cantina, on Saturday, today, at 12:30 p.m.
“We just want to help the community of Fayetteville to grow. We want to keep everything local,” says owner and operator Richie Rizo.
The new location is a sleek, stylish and modern take on the Mexican theme while maintaining all the traditional recipes and atmosphere that make Mexican restaurants so distinct.
“Everything is made from scratch; it’s all fresh,” Rizo said of the menu. “We have authentic Mexican recipes from my mother, including tamales, enchiladas and a unique papas con chorizo.”
The cantina is named after the brothers’ father, Jose Rizo.
“Back in his youth, everyone called my father ‘Don Rizo,’ and in Spanish the term Don is sort of like mister except it’s a bit more formal,” Rizo said. “They were showing him respect by calling him that.
“We wanted to pay tribute to our father when we decided to open our own restaurant so it only seemed natural to call it Don Rizo,” Rizo said.
As with any Mexican-themed restaurant, especially one that announces itself as a cantina, Don Rizo has many flavors of margaritas, but what makes it unique is the completely original preparation.
“Our margaritas are completely made from scratch; some other places use a sweet and sour premix, but we mix our own at Don Rizo,” explained Rizo.
They also have top shelf tequila available in bottle varieties as well as draft beer on tap from local Fayetteville breweries.
“We want to help support everything locally,” Rizo said. “We’re partnered with the local breweries in the area to help the community grow, and we are proud to be a part of that.”
The brothers also plan to host fundraisers, charities and other events that help benefit the region as the tourism industry of Fayetteville continues to grow.
Don Rizo Kitchen and Cantina is located right off U.S. 19 in Fayetteville. Their hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
