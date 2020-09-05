Homecoming from Home at Concord

athens – When the Mountain East Conference announced postponement of all fall sports until the spring of 2021, organizers decided to move Concord University’s 2020 Homecoming to a primarily virtual format.
Although the global pandemic is altering this year’s celebration, organizers are dedicated to providing students, alumni and friends of the university with fun ways to connect and get reacquainted.
“Homecoming from Home” is the theme for Concord University’s 2020 Homecoming celebration.
With a full week of events leading up to the big day, Homecoming will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3. The schedule of events offers Concordians a variety of in-person, virtual and interactive opportunities to enjoy this special time in the life of the university.
“While we aren’t able to gather for Homecoming this year like we usually do, we didn’t want there to be no Homecoming celebration at all,” states Sarah Turner, director of alumni and donor relations. “We are excited about the week of activities we have planned and are looking forward to connecting with as many CU alumni and friends as possible in some unique and memorable ways.”
As a prelude to activities, Concord’s 2020 Day of Giving will be from 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. Alumni and friends of the university are being called upon to help raise $50,000 for the CU Annual Fund during this 24-hour period. The Annual Fund supports student scholarships, campus improvement projects, and additional needs on campus.
Homecoming week activities begin on Monday, Sept. 28, with “Wine 101: Sip With CU” from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests may participate in person on the University Point Patio or live via Zoom.
The Alumni Speaker Series will continue its monthly installments with a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at noon. Megan Parker, a 2006 CU graduate, will discuss “Engaging in a Virtual Environment.”
Also on Sept. 29, the Online Book Club will gather virtually at 7 p.m. to discuss its fall selection, “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.
Reunions will be held for the Class of 1995 and the Class of 1970 on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. live via Zoom.
The Concord U Virtual Trivia Night continues on Thursday, Oct. 1, with a Homecoming contest beginning at 7 p.m. The Office of Advancement began hosting this virtual competition in May through the CU Facebook page.
Alums and friends are invited to CU After Hours on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the President’s House, 1000 Vermillion St. in Athens. This in-person gathering will feature an evening of food, drinks, and fun in a socially distanced way. The Concord University Alumni Association Lifetime Members will be recognized at the event.
Homecoming Day events on Saturday, Oct. 3, include Virtual Tailgates beginning at 10 a.m. Concordians are invited to tailgate from home and join the Zoom gathering that morning.
CU After Homecoming: Night Golf at Glade Springs rounds out Homecoming activities on Oct. 3. This evening event at The Resort at Glade Springs includes a social at 6 p.m., exhibition games at 7 p.m. and night golf beginning at 8 p.m.
To add to the fun and celebration, alums are invited to post a photograph wearing their T-shirt during Homecoming week, tag CU’s alumni account and use #CUHOCO2020.
The Advancement Office is also planning a “CU @ Home” series during Homecoming Week. Each day, a video interview with a CU community member will be posted online.