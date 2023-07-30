Home Furniture, established in 1974, has been a family-owned business since its inception as a home shop out of a little white house.
Founded by Juanita and J.C. McGuire, the store began with restoring neglected furniture and gradually expanded to offer a wide range of living room, bedroom, and dining room furnishings. What began as a dream for their son, Gary McGuire, has turned into a memorable part of Beckley’s own lore. Now the store is being honored by the community with the 2023 Register-Herald Reader’s Choice Award for Best Furniture Store in Beckley.
Through perseverance and community support, the Home Furniture company overcame devastating challenges, including the legendary blizzard of 1998 that nearly destroyed the store.
“The blizzard took down a lot of businesses, and it took our store down. The whole roof just toppled in,” recalled Rema McGuire, one of the owners of Home Furniture Company.
Only a display of Bibles in the front window remained intact.
Undeterred, the McGuires rebuilt the business, earning recognition as the 2000 Retailer of the Year in West Virginia.
Over the years, Home Furniture Company has remained resilient despite economic fluctuations, strikes, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Gary and Rema McGuire attribute their success to loyal customers who have become treasured friends.
“He just has that personality where he can meet the customer’s needs. He understands; he listens to them. We built our company for the customers,” McGuire stated, enthusiastically emphasizing the word “for.”
As the store approaches its 50th anniversary, the McGuires proudly embrace the slogan “There’s no place like home,” reflecting their commitment to providing a welcoming atmosphere and exceptional service.
“I just thank the people. I’m very privileged to have customers who love us that much, and I feel very blessed and thankful that so many people in the community have supported homegrown people,” McGuire said.
Home Furniture Company continues to thrive, thanks to the enduring legacy of its founders and the dedication of a family passionate about making customers feel at home.
Home Furniture is located at 402 Third Ave., and its phone number is 304-252-4663. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.