The thrill of an empty schedule has yet to wear off.
Last Tuesday’s stressful cram session is still fresh in my memory, as I have not fully recovered from the hectic end-of-semester wrap-up. I am definitely happy to be home for the holidays and looking forward to relaxing and making merry with my family, friends, and, of course, my beloved pups. I am even looking forward to my parents’ special brand of pampering, which usually involves copious amounts of delicious foods, lots of questions (they are obsessed with me), and plenty of playful ribbing about new friends and college scenarios.
Excited to enjoy it all without rummaging through biology terms in the back of my mind or pondering the overarching themes of British literature through the centuries, I filled my first few days with relaxing and recuperative laziness. A refreshing change from the college grind, my days were now packed with reading, naps, and the perfectly timed and yet seemingly constant trips between the couch by the fire and the bed with the dogs.
Although this new schedule seemed to fit everyone’s needs, to my dogs’ utter dismay, I decided to leave them to get a city fix for the weekend. Short and sweet, I jam-packed my weekend with great food, city shenanigans, and some holiday shopping. When I returned home with a couple last-minute gifts and a few stories to tell, the hounds were happy that I was back and hadn’t left them again for school just yet.
Initial rejuvenation completed and city cravings satiated, I returned to the fire for another couple of days of relaxation. Maybe I’ll take a few more jaunts to town before break ends or maybe go on another excursion with friends, but for this festive weekend, it’s time to embrace laziness once again. It’s holiday hibernation time, and I am taking full advantage of all it has to offer.
