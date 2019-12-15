Q: The holidays are a hard time for me because I lost my husband about two years ago and it is hard for me to attend family parties and other events. My family and friends do not seem to understand why I decline to attend but I cannot seem to get out of my depression during this time of the year. I do not want to take any medications and I have talked to my doctor about it. Are there any other things I can do to deal with my depression during the holidays?
A: Depression during the holiday season is very common and often hard to deal with whether it has been two years or 20 years after losing a loved one. Many people also suffer from depression during this time of year due to the seasonal time change when it becomes dark early, or what is known as “seasonal affective disorder.” While anti-depressants can help some people with depression, it is not meant for everyone. I encourage you to speak with your family and friends and let them know how you feel during this time of year. Let them know that you are missing your loved one that you have lost and that sometimes being in a large group of people is not the way you want to spend your time. If you are not sleeping well, then over the counter melatonin, which is a natural element in our bodies, is something that you may try to help you sleep after speaking with your doctor before trying it.
Holidays are a time to enjoy with family and friends and it can be a time to celebrate the good memories you have had with the ones you have lost. Try your best to remember the good times and make some good memories with the ones who are still with you.
Question:
I want to cut down on my salt intake and my sugar intake, but it is really hard to do. I try to look at the ingredients on packages to see how much I am eating and then I try to stay under the recommended daily allowances, but it becomes really annoying and difficult. What is a good way to watch my intake without having to read all the different labels?
Answer:
The easiest way is to stop eating food that has labels. Try to eat fresh food and not pre-packaged foods and this will eliminate a lot of your concerns. Pre-backpacked foods are what contain all the ‘bad’ stuff, such as too much preservatives and salt and sugar. Also, if you cook your own food from scratch, it is less likely to contain so much salt. Food in cans, from the freezer, and fast food is what is the worst for your body.
If you do not have time to pack a healthy lunch or dinner, check out www.healthyeatzwv.com/ for a healthy option and you will not have to worry about salt and sugar.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com.