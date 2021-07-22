The descendants of James H. Hodges and Jeremiah O'Brien Reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Ronceverte Island Park Picnic Shelter No. 1. Gathering will be at noon and dinner at 1 p.m.
Bring pictures, family tree information, past reunion information and other memorabilia to share. Also bring addresses for family members who have moved whom you may want to add to our mailing list.
The descendants are dying and we, the reunion committee, need you and your families to continue this tradition. Please bring anyone and come enjoy the fine food and good fellowship, reminisce and catch up.
Share this announcement with family members and relatives who may not be on our current mailing list. For more information or to be added to the mailing list call Nancy Hodges at 304-647-3451.
The rain location is First Church o f God of Ronceverte Fellowship Hall, Ronceverte and North Avenue, Ronceverte.