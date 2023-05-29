The Homes Among the Hills 2023 Home Tour sponsored by the Greenbrier Historical Society features the history of the Muddy Creek Valley from pre-historic times through early settlement, the glamorous era of the Sulphur Springs, and home-spun entertainment.
Janice Cooley, president of the Greenbrier Historical Society, said in a press release, “The Home Tour this year is as much about history as beautiful homes, although we have those too. It is also about the people who have been lost to history such as the Native Americans and enslaved Black people.”
Fairhill, the 1795 stone house built for the first James Jarrett to settle in this area, was certainly an amazing home for its time. Jim Costa, a local antique expert, will be curating the large basement fireplace, where cooking was done for the family by enslaved people, with implements appropriate to the time.
Built of stones picked up from the hillsides and valleys, Fairhill still stands as straight and true as ever. The woodwork inside is almost all original. The top two floors do not have electricity and are lit by candles. It provides a walk though the lives of the earliest settlers.
The Homeplace served generations of the Jarrett-Clay families – and still does. It is an example of the evolution of “home” from a simple log cabin to a larger frame addition, which could accommodate neighborhood dances, to a very modern home with all the luxuries expected today.
The Homeplace has a fenced vegetable garden.
With a nod to the heritage of the home, musical groups will be playing music of the 1920s and 1930s on the porch.
Agriculture has been the backbone of the Muddy Creek Valley through the years as early corn rights, by which a settler could claim land because he had demonstrated his intent to stay by planting a field of corn, will attest. Removing brush and trees and planting by hand gave way to horse-drawn implements and, eventually, to mechanization.
The intensive need for labor was lessened as tractors and equipment became more available. The Tahoe Antique Tractor Club will provide an opportunity to examine many early tractors and some of the equipment they pulled. Visitors will be given the opportunity to guess the model years for some tractors and win a prize.
Between the five major stops will be view spots at locations or ruins marked by a numbered sign with their history contained in the Driving Tour Book included with each adult ticket. Guests are encouraged to safely pull off along the road and read the historical information in the book. These sites are not open for touring, only viewing from the road.
The Opening Reception at the Law Library and Enslaved Quarters/Rhoda’s House will be Friday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., beginning the weekend theme of Homes Among the Hills with exploration of those two buildings; an art exhibit of Native American depictions; an appearance by Judge Tucker; and some light food and drink.
Visits to the Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion provide opportunities for food, drink, and entertainment, the Arbuckle Fort Preserve will have fort tours and more, and both are included in the Saturday Home Tour ticket.
Tickets are virtual and available online at greenbrierhistorical.org and at the North House Museum at 814 Washington St. W., Lewisburg. A combination ticket for the Opening Reception on June 9 and the Home Tour on June 10 is $100. An individual ticket for the Opening Reception is $75; the Home Tour ticket is $30 in advance and $40 day-of for adults and $10 any time for those 18 or younger.
Margaret Hambrick, chair of the 2023 Home Tour Committee, said in a press release, “We really encourage families with children to come to the Home Tour this year. Schools are not able to teach history on the local level as deep as that on this tour. The houses are suitable for touring by children and they will love the activities at the Blue and Arbuckle’s Fort. This can be an exciting day out for parents and grandparents to enjoy.”
