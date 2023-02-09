Two members trustees of the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell (CFM) House Museum in Hinton have been selected as 2023 West Virginia Heroes of History.
Dwight Emrich and Lynda Lancaster will receive their awards in a ceremony on Feb. 23 at the WV Department of Culture and History.
Emrich, a founding member of the CFM Museum and trustee for over 30 years, has been recognized for his tenacity of service and dedication to preserving the historic CFM House. The House Museum is located in the Hinton Historic District at 422 Summers St.
Lancaster, a trustee for three years, has been recognized for curating an exhibit of Black History in Summers County, and assisting the Summers County Historical Society in listing Summers countians of color who have served in the U.S. military.
The Black History in Summers County is exhibiting at Bluefield State University Library as a tribute to Black History Month. Lancaster will be at the exhibit on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to speak about the Black History and to answer questions.
Tours of the CFM House Museum are given every Saturday from 1 - 4 p.m. or by appointment (304-660-8093).
