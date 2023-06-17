beckley, w.va. – The Youth Museum, in conjunction with the Raleigh County Historical Society, will present a West Virginia Humanities Council “History Alive” program, June 25, at 2 p.m., at the Wildwood House Museum, featuring JoAnn Peterson portraying Abigail Adams.
The program, which will be at Wildwood House Museum across from Memorial Baptist Church on South Kanawha Street in Beckley, is open and free to all and will last 60 to 90 minutes.
A witness to and active participant in our nation’s birth, Abigail Adams is well known for her advocacy of women’s rights, especially in education, and her opposition to slavery.
A valued confidant and advisor to her husband John Adams, the nation’s second president, Abigail cautioned him that the Founding Fathers should “remember the ladies” in the new laws they would write for our young country. Together, they were the first inhabitants of the White House.
For more information call 304-252-3730.
In case of inclement weather the program will be moved to the Pemberton Coal Town Church on the grounds of the Exhibition Coal Mine located at 513 Ewart Ave.
