Beckley, W.Va. – The Youth Museum, in conjunction with the Raleigh County Historical Society, will present a West Virginia Humanities Council “History Alive!” program July 23 at the Wildwood House Museum across from Memorial Baptist Church on South Kanawha Street in Beckley.
The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature Gene Worthington portraying America's 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt. The program is open and free to all and will last 60 to 90 minutes.
In addition to being president, Theodore Roosevelt won the Nobel Peace Prize, led the Rough Riders in the Spanish-American War, served as governor of New York, authored more than 35 books, ranched in the Badlands of the Dakota Territory, lectured around the world and established some of America's most beloved national parks.
A strong advocate of the “life of strenuous endeavor” Roosevelt pushed himself to overcome a sickly childhood. The youngest president in U.S. history, he championed progressive reforms and a strong foreign policy.
The West Virginia Humanities Council’s History Alive! program presents a roster of historical figures available for first-person portrayals. There are currently 13 History Alive! characters who portray historical figures at venues including museums, libraries, community centers, and fairs and festivals. They are available for a $150 booking fee to both nonprofit and for-profit organizations across West Virginia.
From Pearl Buck and Nellie Bly to Charles Schulz and Walt Disney, these living history performances provide a passport through time for student and adult audiences throughout the Mountain State. Contact the West Virginia Humanities Council at 304-346-8500 and ask for program officer Kyle Warmack for more information.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Pemberton Coal Town Church on the grounds of the Exhibition Coal Mine located at 513 Ewart Ave.
