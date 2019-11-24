Historical Society's Stellar Evening scheduled for Dec. 7

Doug Van Gundy and Annie Stroud collaborate to share old time fiddle music from the Greenbrier Valley and will be playing at the Greenbrier Historical Society’s Stellar Evening on Saturday, Dec. 7. Founded in 1963, the Greenbrier Historical Society is dedicated to community enrichment through education and preservation of the history and culture of the Greenbrier Valley. The Greenbrier Historical Society is a regional organization that serves the West Virginia counties of Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, and Pocahontas. (Submitted photo)