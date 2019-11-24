Historical Society's Stellar Evening scheduled for Dec. 7

Food, historical drama, old-time music, and friends — old and new — will combine to make this year’s Stellar Evening, a fundraiser for the Greenbrier Historical Society, a special place to be on Saturday evening, Dec. 7.
Billed as the first big party of the holiday season, each of the historically themed tables will accommodate six guests. Catered by Blackwell’s, the dinner will recreate historic dishes and be accompanied by a choice of wines and beers.
During the coming year, the North House will celebrate its 200th birthday. Getting a head start on those festivities, award-winning author and director Pamela Barry has created a historical drama featuring John and Charlotte North, early residents of the house.
The State Fair’s WVU Building will sparkle with holiday decorations and ring with the old-time fiddle music of Annie Stroud and Doug VanGundy. Originally from Greenbrier County, Stroud grew up surrounded by traditional music and dance. She got her first taste of old-time and Irish music traditions from Suite Contra Band, the Lewisburg dance band her parents played in throughout her childhood.
Though trained classically starting at age 9, she fell in love with old-time music and dance through regional folk festivals. She played with the Seaside Farmers in Homer, Alaska, and after returning to West Virginia formed The Allegheny Hellbenders, who continue to play square dances and shows around West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The Allegheny Hellbenders released their debut album in the summer of 2019. In 2018, Stroud had the opportunity to spend a year with Doug Van Gundy as a WV Folklife Apprentice focusing on the fiddle tunes and styles of West Virginia’s Greenbrier Valley, specifically the playing and repertoire of Mose Coffman, Lee Hammons, Henry Reed, and the Hammons Family.
Van Gundy may be better known for his writing since he directs the MFA writing program at West Virginia Wesleyan College, but he also plays the fiddle, guitar, mandolin, and harmonica in the old-time string band Born Old and has won many awards for his fiddle and banjo playing.
A silent auction will afford guests the opportunity to bid on dinners in historic houses, unique textile items, artwork, specially guided theme tours of the area, and more.
All proceeds support the ongoing educational and preservation activities of the Greenbrier Historical Society. By sponsoring Stellar Evening, businesses and individuals help GHS in its mission to share the diverse history of the Greenbrier Valley through educational programs, field trips, exhibits, and events. Sponsorship also helps preserve the history of the area which GHS holds in its archives and collections.
Those interested in a sponsorship should contact Nora Venezky to discuss levels and logo placement at director@greenbrierhistorical.org or by calling 304-645-3398. More details are available and tickets can be purchased at http://www.greenbrierhistorical.org/stellar-evening.html