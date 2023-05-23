The Western Greenbrier Historical Society is pleased to announce a night of Bingo in the western portion of the county.
The first, of what organizers hope will be many and regular, is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m. at the Clintonville Community Center, 18904 Midland Trail, West, beside the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department on Route 60, in Clintonville.
There will be food and drinks for purchase, door prizes, jackpots, Fifty/Fifty, and many other surprises and fun events.
Admission is $15 for a multi-part Bingo card.
Prizes will be awarded for each game.
The state of West Virginia does not permit youngsters under the age of 18 to participate, but there will be an activities table for children.
Proceeds will benefit the Western Greenbrier Historical Society.
Call Irma Smith Cadle, president of WGHS, at 304-771-8814 for additional information.
