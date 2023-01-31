charleston, w.va. – Applications are now available for matching historic preservation Development Grants through the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked or submitted through SHPO's online portal by March 31, 2023.
It is anticipated that approximately $400,000 will be available for these grant awards, which are contingent upon an appropriation of funds from the West Virginia Legislature or United States Congress.
Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding. Applicants may be a state or local government agency, not-for-profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, religious organizations, education institution or Certified Local Governments.
A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria, and access to the GoApply online grant application portal, are available by contacting Christy Moore, grants coordinator for the SHPO, at 304-558-0240 or Christina.J.Moore@wv.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.