Hinton’s Second Saturdays will return this week for the seventh year of bringing free music, food, fun and events to Historic Hinton and Summers County.
This year’s concert series will kick off Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. with jazz and rock by Creek Don’t Rise.
Bring a chair each month May through September for the concerts in City Park on Third Avenue in the heart of the historic district, a perfect backdrop for an evening of fun and entertainment.
May 13 will also be the date for the annual 37-2 CVMA Veterans Appreciation Ride beginning at 2 p.m. from Can Outdoors parking lot adjacent to Dairy Queen. The return to Hinton will be around 5 p.m. Registration begins at noon. All riders are welcome.
On June 10, Hinton’s Second Saturdays will host the Color the River Family Float. The float will again launch from John Henry Campground at Pence Springs and float the Greenbrier River approximately 4 miles to the Talcott Bridge river access point. Berry’s Campground will provide life vests and kayak rentals and provide return transportation that day. The Talcott VFD will provide safety support and help at the take-out point. Second Saturdays Committee will be there to register floaters and sell T-shirts and accept donations for the Cancer Fund. Life jackets are required for everyone.
The Second Saturdays schedule for 2023 is:
May 13 – Creek Don’t Rise; Veteran’s Ride
June 10 – Seldom Free; Color the River Float
July 22 – Jon Ben Slate; WV Water Festival
Aug. 12 – Matt Deal & Bill Fraley
Sept. 9 – to be announced
Oct. 14 – Hinton Railroad Days
