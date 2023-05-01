ATHENS, W.Va. – The public is invited to attend an Artist Lecture Series Carillon Concert on May 3 at 6 p.m. featuring Jesse Ratcliffe director of music and organist for All Saints Episcopal Church in Frederick, Md.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy music – either from the lawn in front of Marsh Hall or under the covered walkway at University Point.
Ratcliffe is a 2010 graduate of Concord University and native of Hinton. He went on to study at Shenandoah Conservatory, Westminster Choir College, and the North American Carillon School. For seven seasons, he served as carillonneur at the Luray Singing Tower in Luray, Va., and most recently as carillonneur for McMurry University.
The program will feature music ranging from patriotic tunes, hymns, familiar classical melodies, folk songs, and Disney classics. Ratcliffe will be available afterward to talk with the audience about the instrument and program.
A carillon is a pitched percussion instrument that is played with a keyboard and consists of at least 23 bells. The bells are cast in bronze, hung in fixed suspension, and tuned in chromatic order so that they can be sounded harmoniously together.
Concord University houses West Virginia’s only true grand carillon and one of only 185 in the United States. The instrument, located on top of Marshall Hall, has 48 bells with the largest bell weighing around 4,200 pounds. Funding for the instrument and establishment of a carillon and organ endowment was provided by former Concord President Dr. Joseph F. Marsh.
No tickets are required, and the event is free to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.