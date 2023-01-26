The Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell (CFM) House Museum in Hinton, with a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council, will exhibit Black History in Summers County at the William B. Robertson Library at Bluefield State University in Bluefield, W.Va., throughout February.
The exhibit covers Black history in Summers County from pre-Civil War to the present day through captioned photographs.
Library hours are: Monday through Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday noon - 8 p.m. The library is closed on Saturdays.
CFM Board member Lynda Lancaster will be present on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as an oral resource for the exhibit.
The Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum is open for tours by appointment and Saturdays, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
