In 1923 the Skinner Organ Company from Boston installed the pipe organ at Hinton First Presbyterian Church. At its point in history, the Skinner Organ Company was the top organ builder in America. The organ at Hinton Presbyterian was the first Skinner built in West Virginia.
Since that time, the sanctuary was turned 180 degrees, as was the organ. The organ was rebuilt and enlarged to a three-manual keyboard in 1991, under the guidance of Sue Wygal, who was the organist. It is also the largest pipe organ in Hinton and one of the finest in the state. It continues to lead the faithful in worship each week.
First Presbyterian Church is celebrating the organ’s centennial with a concert on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. Kyle Lively, a former student of Sue Wygal, and Marnus Greyling, an organist from South Africa, will offer a concert. The concert will feature popular organ music from the last 100 years, as well as music by female and other underrepresented composers, and music for four hands and four feet.
A reception in the church hall will follow the concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.