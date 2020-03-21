hinton — “The reports of the first confirmed case of coronavirus occurring in our Eastern Panhandle have caused great uncertainty and concern amongst some of our parishioners, neighbors, community and friends,” said Father Romeo “Meo” Bacalso, administrator of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hinton.
“We have listened to those concerns and also to those who counsel on the side of caution, but we also listened to those who see the need for helping our brothers and sisters as being greater now than ever and who counsel that now is the time to do more, not less.
“For that reason, and working within the guidelines established by the government and the Diocese, I am in full agreement with the decision of the Table of Plenty leadership that the free community dinners be continued during this crisis,” Father Meo said.
To accomplish this, said Art Sanda, secretary-treasurer of the Knights of Columbus Round Table, sponsors of the Table of Plenty, “we will have take-outs only and be limiting the number of volunteers to no more than eight individuals, principally the core kitchen group. As much as possible, contact between individuals on both sides of the table will be minimized.”
Regardless of the weather, tables will be set up immediately outside the St. Patrick Church Hall from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the corner of Temple Street and Second Avenue in Hinton, according to Sanda.
Box lunches of ham and cheese and bologna and cheese sandwiches, dessert and fruit cups will be prepared in the Church Hall and passed across the outdoor tables.
“For safety, no one other than the handful of volunteers will be allowed in the Hall for any reason,” Sanda said. “Our goal is to provide as much as possible our regular meals to the folks in the safest, quickest way possible while limiting everyone’s exposure to others to the minimum.”
The Table of Plenty, established in the fall of 2016 by the Knights of Columbus Round Table and the men of St. Patrick – the Friars Club – currently serves about 6,000 meals a year free of charge to the Greater Hinton and Summers County community.