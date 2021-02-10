What would Summers County do without the generosity of current and former citizens who donate their time, talent and treasure to the needs of this community?
For the past 29 years many, many of them have supported the work of the County’s nonprofit organizations by establishing or contributing to funds at The Hinton Area Foundation (HAF).
In this year of Covid-19, over 225 individual weekend meals have been provided since September 1st to school children living in food insecure homes, through grant funding from the HAF to REACHH-Family Resource Center and the Yummy Bags Ministries.
The Hinton Area Foundation has been able to thank its donors with Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) tax credits for over a decade.
NIP is a program of the WV Development Office providing these credits to nonprofit organizations, who then offer them as an incentive to charitable donors.
In 2020, the HAF has already awarded $31,150 in credits for the 2020 tax filing year. The organization still has $7,850 in tax credits left for West Virginia residents who want to support programs at the HAF and get a jumpstart on reducing their 2021 State Taxes.
Businesses and individuals who donate between $500 and $15,700 (while credits last) to Hinton Area Foundation before March 15, can reduce their 2021 WV state taxes by half the amount of their gift and still use the full amount of their gift as a charitable deduction on their federal return.
Credits will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until March 15, 2021. Donors may contact the Hinton Area Foundation office at 304-309-5502 or at info@hintonareafoundation.org for further information.