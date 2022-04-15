High school graduation is approaching too fast

The days have gone down to double digits now, and soon they'll turn to singles. A month and a half until it happens: I graduate from high school. When I first started, four years ago, as a frightened and innocent freshman, the big day in 2022 was just a far-off vision in my mind, which was dreamed of as "one day." With all the hurdles that I felt there were to overcome and face, I was amazed at how quickly the time went by, and it wasn't nearly as daunting as I imagined.
Now, when I think back on all the fear, anxiety, and unknowns I had surrounding my first day, my first week, and my first year, I wonder what all my fuss was about. It feels so naive now to think that I was nervous about high school. I'm surprised, now, at how quickly I learned to maneuver through the multi-hallways filled with chattering students and timely teachers, all while making new friends and excelling in my classes. With graduation fast approaching and new uncertainty sneaking in, I can now see that I can transition into the world with fewer fears and concerns and conquer my goals confidently.
Perhaps I’m feeling that graduation is approaching faster than I anticipated because my last two years have been an entirely different experience, as I have switched to online school. When Covid first hit, the novelty of staying home and Zooming in on classes wore off pretty fast, but, for me at least, the risk of going out persisted and forced me to make the best of a less than ideal situation. Through online schooling, I have learned a lot, connected with my teachers, made new friends, and even made it through chemistry successfully without having to do one real lab. (Yay!) While I did learn to thrive, and even enjoy virtual learning environments, I still feel like I’ve missed out on much of the high school experience. Maybe that's why I feel like graduation is sneaking up on me.
When I attend my last Zoom class in a few weeks, I won’t just be on summer break waiting to return in the fall. I’ll be a high school graduate ready to start the next chapter of my life. I don’t know what next year at college is going to be like, but I do know that at this new beginning I will attempt to set aside most of my fears and step out into this world with my head held high, knowing that I will face any challenges gracefully, as I know I am rooted in courage and confidence.
