The Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area invites the public to attend its annual stakeholder meeting on Monday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.
The meeting will be of particular interest to anyone involved in forestry, conservation, cultural heritage, tourism and community development.
Attendance is free and includes lunch, networking opportunities, and presentations from AFNHA and local organizations from Greenbrier County.
The meeting will be followed by optional guided tours of the North House Museum and historic sites in downtown Lewisburg.
For registration, the full agenda, and more information visit https://www.appalachianforestnha.org/
The Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area conserves, interprets and promotes forest heritage to enhance landscapes and communities in the highlands of West Virginia and Maryland. AFNHA works with partners to accomplish this through community development, conservation, celebrating cultural heritage, and creating opportunities for transformational experiences.
