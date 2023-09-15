huntington, w.va. – Heritage Farm will host its Annual Fall Festival on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Fall Festival is a tradition at Heritage Farm.
Guests can also enjoy live artisan demos, visit Smithsonian Affiliate Museums, check out the Treehouse Trek and Nature Center and take a wagon ride.
Special activities for the day include performances by Stoney Point String Band & Lincoln County Cloggers, apple butter and candle making, bread baking in a wood-fired oven, cast iron cooking and pumpkin feeding with animals.
All museums will be open. The sawmill will be running, and glass blowing will be demonstrated in the industry museum.
Heritage Farm is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in September and October.
Visit www.heritagefarmmuseum.com for information, ticket sales and other special events.
