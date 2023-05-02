HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Heritage Farm will open for the 2023 season on Thursday, May 4, and their annual Spring Festival celebration will follow on Saturday, May 6, marking the 27th anniversary of the farm being open to the public.
The 27th annual Spring Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition to the traditional festival activities that include museums, glass blowing, bread oven, working saw mill and more, new features have been added for 2023, including all new History & Heritage Exhibit highlighting the history of the land and the Perry family; the new Heritage Farm mascot – “Wilder”; Trapper’s Trail, a new walking path connecting Frontier cabin and the Trapper’s cabin; and “Down in the Holler,” a fun new 40-minute musical about Mr. & Mrs. Perry and the Farm, which will be performed at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
In 2023, Heritage Farm will be open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., May through October.
