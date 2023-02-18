Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted that the frigid frenzies of winter were not done, but I can definitely feel the warmth and anticipation of spring in the air.
The golden glimmers of sunlight shine in through the windows, beckoning me outside. A sense of adventure and inspiration are re-instilled with each warm day.
Taking full advantage of rare sunny afternoons off, I have begun to explore the bounty of pictorial trails, rivers, and parks I am surrounded by. The other day, when it was particularly beautiful out, the mood struck to enjoy a picnic at Audra State Park. Munching on mini chocolate chip cookies and cheesy crackers by the water’s edge, I settled into my senses for a bit.
Strong and steady breezes made the clear green water ripple with a glistening glow in the evening sun. There I sat, silent, warm, and content, with my feet on the earth receptive and ready for all the opportunity that awaits, as spring approaches. Rejuvenated and inspired by the rocky shore, comfortable breeze, and striking scenery, I was ready once again to tackle another couple days of classes.
I can hardly wait until spring hits for good, and the warmer weather stays. But, for now I shall enjoy the hints, taking advantage of each glimpse of sun along the way. Here’s to many more warm and adventurous days filled with friends, snacks, and blue skies ahead.
