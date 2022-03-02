I would like to officially welcome my faithful readers to our first Thursday together in The Register-Herald. Going forward, I invite you to join me here every Thursday, where I will always have some great local events to tell you about. As we move into summer, more and more events will be scheduled, and I will be here to make sure the good ones don’t slip through the cracks.
So my column isn’t the only thing that has moved to Thursdays. The Freefolk Brewery has decided that Beer, Burger, Bourbon, and Blues Night is here to stay. They invite you to join them for a Thic N Juicy Burger, a Freefolk beer, and a pour of Smooth Ambler Bourbon for only $20. They will be offering this every Thursday from 4 - 9 p.m., and don’t forget to check out their Facebook page, because they will have live music scheduled some weeks. They even have a Black Bean Beet Burger for you non-meat eaters out there.
λλλ
My regular readers know that I won’t let many weeks get past us without mentioning an art event. This is an area in which we are truly blessed here in Southern WV, and Tamarack never hesitates to showcase our local talent. In keeping with Women’s History Month, Saturday, March 5, marks the opening of its “Woman’s Work” show. Tamarack invites us all to come by for complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and artwork of all mediums from talented and creative WV women. Appalachia has a long history of strong, resourceful women, and I know Tamarack will highlight as much at this exhibition. The show starts at 3 p.m., and I hope to see you there.
λλλ
Let’s move on to some live music coming up in the area this week. A great place to start is Fayetteville, at Chetty’s Pub, just across the bridge. On Friday, you can catch the Untrained Professionals on stage from 7 - 9 p.m. I have written about these guys before, and cannot stress enough how talented they are. If Fayetteville isn’t your stomping grounds, visit the Untrained Professionals on FB and see when they are in your neighborhood.
λλλ
I have tried to find you some great entertainment all over the reading area this weekend, and The Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent will be no exception. On Friday, you will find Lily Comer on stage there from 6 - 9 p.m. Lily is a young talented country music artist born in Welch, and The Weathered Ground Brewery will be a beautiful place to catch her show. I should also mention that they have a custom built pizza oven, and the food is nothing short of amazing. The WGB is located at 2027 Flat Top Road, and you will not be sorry you made the short trip out there.
No breaks at the WGB on this or most any weekend, because they have a live show again on Saturday. They will be hosting singer, songwriter, storyteller Bigdumbhick on stage from 6 - 9 p.m. This show promises both music and laughter.
λλλ
While we are talking about our higher elevations, we can’t leave out the Snowdrift Lounge at Winterplace Ski Resort. Located at 100 Old Flat Top Mountain Road in Ghent, you will find it a cozy getaway for live music, a meal, and a drink. On Saturday, the Snowdrift presents the talented Matt Deal from 1 - 4 p.m. I asked Matt to describe his style in his own words, to which he replied, “Appalachian alternative earworms and catchy dysfunctional ditties.”
I have seen Matt play many times, I agree with his descriptions, and promise that you will find him as entertaining as I do.
λλλ
Also on Saturday, Calacino’s in Beckley has a great time lined up for you. Starting at 8 p.m., the Danley Band will be on stage. Thomas Danley and his crew promise to deliver you a rock show with a WV backwoods attitude. If you have not seen these guys play live, I can’t recommend enough that you do so.
λλλ
So there you have it, as promised, another week filled with art, music, food, drinks and more.
Do you have an upcoming event you would like me to write about here? Email me and we can make it happen. Do you disagree with me about something I wrote about? Email me and I will be happy to tell you why I’m right and you’re wrong. Better yet, invite me to your venue for a show and a meal and I will tell our readers all about it.
Email your best and worst to me at gvaughan@register-herald.com. Otherwise, I will see you next Thursday.
BITE THIS - Hungry people do not feast on music and art alone.
Besides a great live performance, the food and service at Calicino’s is top shelf. Because of the constant flow of great live music, and the fact that I host Trivia Night there on Tuesday evenings, I find myself eating at Calicino’s often. Everyone knows the wide variety of pizzas and wings there are hard to beat, but they are notorious for far more than that. Earlier this week when the waitress brought a plate of spaghetti and meatballs to my table, I had to stop and get a photo of it for you guys before it was destroyed. Trust me when I tell you the pastas there may taste even better than they look. Stop in and check out their new menu, and I am willing to bet you agree with me.