I was the only reporter in the newsroom when the first call came across the scanner.
I have no idea what I was working on at the time, but I do remember the call.
As a reporter, you grow accustomed to the sound of a busy newsroom — people talking around you, visitors passing through.
The sound of police scanners.
I can’t remember the words of the initial call, but I recognized the voice.
It sounded calm.
That’s also something you pick up on. The scanner goes off so frequently, you need to learn to distinguish the sound of a barking dog complaint from a five-alarm fire.
The initial call was calm, but the rapid-fire calls after that grew in intensity.
Dispatch had received reports of an explosion at Massey Energy’s Performance Coal Co. Upper Big Branch Mine in Montcoal.
Miners were trapped.
The number of miners began to grow.
The police reporter and two of our photographers went down that way later in the evening and I stayed to work the phones, trying to gather what information was possible.
Before the night was over, we learned several men were dead and many more were missing.
I made it home a little after 11 p.m. and was back in the newsroom at 8 a.m.
It was all-hands as we headed out.
And we weren’t alone.
That tiny area of western Raleigh County became the center of the media universe in the days following April 5, 2010.
Marsh Fork Elementary School was converted into a makeshift press headquarters for every major national media outlet, out-of-state newspapers and local TV stations and newspapers.
Satellite trucks filled the parking lot and lined the winding two-lane road usually reserved for coal trucks.
My fellow local reporters and I — along with names like Diane Sawyer and Lester Holt — listened as Gov. Joe Manchin and MSHA administrator Kevin Stricklin gave us the latest updates.
We listened as the number grew to 25 deceased and four missing and finally to all 29 dead.
I honestly don’t remember if I read or watched much national news coverage at that time, but I do remember our stories and the people we talked to.
You didn’t have to go far to find someone who wanted to talk about those men.
It seemed as though everyone in the community knew at least one of them and usually more.
People like Bunny Clay who, when I knocked on a door, told me she drove a school bus for 30 years and knew several of the men and expected she would know several more once all of the names were released.
“I see them (guys she drove to school) at the store when they’re going into work, so I’m sure there will be some of them that I know that way,” she said at the time.
And Bill Cook, of Naoma, who invited me to sit with him on his porch when I saw him outside.
“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened in this area,” said the retired miner, whose cousin’s husband was killed in the explosion. “I’ll probably know a lot more of them once I hear the names.”
That’s something a lot of people have said in the years since UBB.
Everyone knows someone. Or everyone knows someone who knows someone.
It really didn’t take me long to find that out.
The week after the accident, I received an assignment to interview the sister of one of the miners who was killed.
I was in shock when I looked at her address.
Before I went to her house, I drove home, parked the car in the driveway and went inside for a few minutes.
Then I walked four houses up the street.
She was my neighbor.
I knew her and her husband by face and to wave, but never by name.
That was my moment of personal connection, and I’ve since had more and even learned of family connections.
That’s what happens in a small town.
These winding southern West Virginia mountains can make it seem like we're really far apart sometimes, while in reality, we’re all connected.
• • •
It’s difficult to believe 10 years have gone by since then.
The coal industry has changed.
The newsroom has changed.
The scanner continues to sound.
Today’s the 10th anniversary of UBB – 10 years since 29 men left too soon — and we find ourselves in the midst of yet another crisis.
On an ordinary anniversary, there would be large ceremonies honoring their lives. That’s not possible this year.
But that doesn’t make this any less important and it doesn’t make us any less connected.
So wherever you are, and I’m sure you, too, remember where you were then, pause at 3:27 p.m., and think of them.
— Email: mjames@register-herald.com