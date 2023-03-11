One of our goals at United Way of Southern West Virginia is to break down learning barriers to give every child an equal chance in the classroom and in life. One way we accomplish this is through our Equal Footing Shoe Program.
We provide children within our service area who are in need of shoes with new, athletic style shoes. A child with shoes that do not fit, have holes, or are weather inappropriate faces many challenges, including stigmatization by their peers, inability to participate in physical activity such as P.E., and safety concerns. We hope that by providing children with a pair of new, athletic style shoes they are better able to concentrate on things children should be thinking about: school, friends, and fun.
Through a referral from a school system employee, a new pair of athletic shoes are delivered directly to the child at school. Children ages 1-18 who are residents of our seven-county service region are eligible to be recipients of shoes through this program. Adults are not eligible to receive shoes for children; the shoes must be given directly to the child themselves. Shoes are delivered to schools, or trusted school personnel coordinate picking up the shoes from our Beckley office.
Through our website at unitedwayswv.org, monthly donations may be scheduled. Over a year, a $15 monthly donation can provide shoes to nine children in need of proper footwear. In 2022, United Way of Southern West Virginia provided over 1,400 pairs of shoes to children within our service area.
Younger children in primary school may outgrow shoes more than twice a year. Major growth spurts occur for tweens and young teens; as children age, they are likely to outgrow shoes once a year until they reach maturity. For families with limited incomes, it is difficult to frequently replace footwear, and often the pair of shoes purchased for back to school simply does not last throughout the school year.
Stories relayed from school personnel include children wearing weather inappropriate schools like sandals during the winter or having worn the soles of their shoes completely through, or the sole has detached from the shoe. Children arrive at school wearing family members’ shoes when that is the only available footwear or recently one student from a local school was wearing a pair of shoes that were more than two sizes too small.
A $20 pair of shoes may not seem like it would make a great impact, but for the child sitting out of physical education because they don’t have proper footwear or embarrassed to give a presentation because of the state of their shoes, having a new, clean, well-fitting pair of shoes can break learning barriers and provide Equal Footing.
To make a secure donation to United Way, checks may be sent to PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, payments can be made via phone to 304-253-2111, ext. 105, or online at unitedwayswv.org. United Begins With You!
