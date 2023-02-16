Heart of God Ministries Church, located at 1703 S. Kanawha St., will celebrate Black history during an annual service.
This year’s event, hosted by Pastor and Founder Bishop Fred T. Simms, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
Speaking from the theme “From Strong Faith to Enduring Faith” will be Beckley’s own Dr. Kristi Dumas. Dr. Dumas, a Beckley psychologist – owner and operator of Dumas Psychology Collective – is also the author of a recently released book titled “UNSTUCK: Moving Toward Your Ideal Life.”
“Spirit of Excellence” Awards will be given to those who have made a significant impact in our community.
Immediately after the 10 a.m. service, “A Taste of Black History” Soul Food dinners will be available for $12 each. Dinners will consist of a beverage, fried chicken, ham, turkey, dressing, fish, dessert, numerous side dishes, and much more.
For more information about Heart of God Ministries, log onto the new website www.heartofGodministrieswv.org or visit the Facebook page. To view recorded services visit Youtube and Heart of God Worship Experience.
